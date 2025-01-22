Quebec-based music festival Envol et Macadam has announced its first wave lineup for this year. Pennywise, The Interrupters, Streetlight Manifesto, Face To Face, Monoc Serge and Anonymous, Martyr Records, Get The Shot, and GFK will be playing the festival. Envol et Macadam will take place on September 11-13 at the Agora du Port de Quebec in Quebec City.
