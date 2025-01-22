The Body and Intensive Care to release collaborative album, share “At Death's Door” video

by

The Body and Intensive Care have announced that they will be releasing a collaborative album. It is called Was I Good Enough? and will be out on March 14 via Closed Casket Activities. The bands have also released a video for their new song “At Death’s Door” which was created by skintape. Check out the video and tracklist below.

Was I Good Enough? Tracklist

Mistakes Have Been Made

Swallowed by the God

The Misunderstanding

At Death’s Door

The Riderless Mount

Cartography of Suffering

Unwanted

Mandelbrot Anamnesis