Beach Bunny / Pool Kids / Scarlet Demore / Jayla Kai (US and Canada)

Beach Bunny
Beach Bunny has announced tour dates for the US and Canada. The shows will take place in the spring with Pool Kids, Scarlet Demore, and Jayla Kai joining them on select dates. Beach Bunny released their album Emotional Creature in 2022. Check out the dates below.

DateCityVenueDetails
4/11Columbus, OHThe Bluestonew/Pool Kids
4/12Pittsburgh, PARoxian Theatrew/Pool Kids
4/13Charlottesville, VAJefferson Theaterw/Pool Kids
4/15Raleigh, NCThe Ritzw/Pool Kids
4/16Atlanta, GABuckhead Theatrew/Pool Kids
4/17Nashville, TNBrooklyn Bowlw/Pool Kids
4/18Louisville, KYMercury Ballroomw/Pool Kids
4/22Washington, DC9:30 Clubw/Pool Kids
4/25Brooklyn, NYBrooklyn Paramountw/Pool Kids
4/26Philadelphia, PAThe Fillmorew/Pool Kids
4/27Boston, MAHouse of Bluesw/Pool Kids, Jayla Kai
4/29Montreal, QCBeanfield Theatrew/Pool Kids
4/30Toronto, ONHISTORYw/Pool Kids
5/2Detroit, MISaint Andrew’s Hallw/Pool Kids
5/3Madison, WIThe Sylveew/Pool Kids
5/18Denver, COSummitw/Scarlet Demore
5/20Salt Lake City, UTThe Depotw/Scarlet Demore
5/24Napa, CABottleRock Music Festival
5/25Seattle, WAShowbox SoDow/Scarlet Demore
5/26Portland, ORMcMenamin’s Crystal Ballroomw/Scarlet Demore
5/30Los Angeles, CAThe Wilternw/Scarlet Demore
5/31San Diego, CAThe Observatoryw/Scarlet Demore
6/1Phoenix, AZThe Van Burenw/Scarlet Demore
6/4Houston, TXWhite Oak Music Hallw/Scarlet Demore
6/5Austin, TXEmo’sw/Scarlet Demore
6/6Dallas, TXThe Echo Lounge & Music Hallw/Scarlet Demore
6/7Oklahoma City, OKTower Theatrew/Scarlet Demore