Beach Bunny has announced tour dates for the US and Canada. The shows will take place in the spring with Pool Kids, Scarlet Demore, and Jayla Kai joining them on select dates. Beach Bunny released their album Emotional Creature in 2022. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Details
|4/11
|Columbus, OH
|The Bluestone
|w/Pool Kids
|4/12
|Pittsburgh, PA
|Roxian Theatre
|w/Pool Kids
|4/13
|Charlottesville, VA
|Jefferson Theater
|w/Pool Kids
|4/15
|Raleigh, NC
|The Ritz
|w/Pool Kids
|4/16
|Atlanta, GA
|Buckhead Theatre
|w/Pool Kids
|4/17
|Nashville, TN
|Brooklyn Bowl
|w/Pool Kids
|4/18
|Louisville, KY
|Mercury Ballroom
|w/Pool Kids
|4/22
|Washington, DC
|9:30 Club
|w/Pool Kids
|4/25
|Brooklyn, NY
|Brooklyn Paramount
|w/Pool Kids
|4/26
|Philadelphia, PA
|The Fillmore
|w/Pool Kids
|4/27
|Boston, MA
|House of Blues
|w/Pool Kids, Jayla Kai
|4/29
|Montreal, QC
|Beanfield Theatre
|w/Pool Kids
|4/30
|Toronto, ON
|HISTORY
|w/Pool Kids
|5/2
|Detroit, MI
|Saint Andrew’s Hall
|w/Pool Kids
|5/3
|Madison, WI
|The Sylvee
|w/Pool Kids
|5/18
|Denver, CO
|Summit
|w/Scarlet Demore
|5/20
|Salt Lake City, UT
|The Depot
|w/Scarlet Demore
|5/24
|Napa, CA
|BottleRock Music Festival
|5/25
|Seattle, WA
|Showbox SoDo
|w/Scarlet Demore
|5/26
|Portland, OR
|McMenamin’s Crystal Ballroom
|w/Scarlet Demore
|5/30
|Los Angeles, CA
|The Wiltern
|w/Scarlet Demore
|5/31
|San Diego, CA
|The Observatory
|w/Scarlet Demore
|6/1
|Phoenix, AZ
|The Van Buren
|w/Scarlet Demore
|6/4
|Houston, TX
|White Oak Music Hall
|w/Scarlet Demore
|6/5
|Austin, TX
|Emo’s
|w/Scarlet Demore
|6/6
|Dallas, TX
|The Echo Lounge & Music Hall
|w/Scarlet Demore
|6/7
|Oklahoma City, OK
|Tower Theatre
|w/Scarlet Demore