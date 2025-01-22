Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore Festivals & Events
Music 4 Cancer has announced its lineup for this year. Pennywise, The Interrupters, Mad Caddies, The Planet Smashers, SUBB, Pepe et sa Guitare, The Corps, KRANG, The Speakeasy, The Lookout, Dutch Nuggets, Drop it First, Death by Dingo, King Thief, Trashed Ambulance, and Killing Daisies will be playing the festival. There will also be an homage to Fat Wreck Chords Vol. 2. Music 4 Cancer will take place September 11-13 in Sainte-Thérèse, Quebec.