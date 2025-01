11 hours ago by Em Moore

Courting have released a video for their new song “After You”. The video was directed and edited by Charlie Barclay Harris. The song is off their upcoming album Lust For Life, Or ‘How To Thread The Needle And Come Out The Other Side To Tell The Story which will be out on March 14. Courting will be touring the UK this spring and released their album New Last Name in 2024. Check out the video below.