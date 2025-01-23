Viagra Boys to release new album, share “Man Made Out of Meat” video

Viagra Boys have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called viagr aboys and will be out on April 25 via Shrimptech Enterprises. The band has also released a video for their new song “Man Made Out of Meat” which was directed by Daniel Björkman. Viagra Boys will be touring North America, Europe, and UK starting in the spring and released their album Cave World in 2022. Check out the video and tracklist below.