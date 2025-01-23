Viagra Boys to release new album, share “Man Made Out of Meat” video

Viagra Boys
Viagra Boys have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called viagr aboys and will be out on April 25 via Shrimptech Enterprises. The band has also released a video for their new song “Man Made Out of Meat” which was directed by Daniel Björkman. Viagra Boys will be touring North America, Europe, and UK starting in the spring and released their album Cave World in 2022. Check out the video and tracklist below.

viagr aboys Tracklist

Man Made of Meat

The Bog Body

Uno II

Pyramid of Health

Dirty Boyz

Medicine for Horses

Waterboy

Store Policy

You N33d Me

Best In Show pt. IV

River King