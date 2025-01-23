Today we are thrilled to bring you the premiere of the new video by Raleigh-based rockers Thirsty Curses! It is for their new song “Reading and Writing” and is set to the intro sequence to Reading Rainbow. Speaking to Punknews about the track, songwriter, singer, guitarist, and pianist Wilson Getchell said,



"'Reading and Writing' is an aggressive prog rock song about our passion for literacy and today’s new single….or in the alternative, it's about feeling like our society is coming apart at the seams and how a lot of people seem oblivious to it. Part of the lyrics also feature giving myself a pep talk on how to manage the situation ("With all the rivers we've crossed, now the stakes are raised. You're gonna want to be thinking straight.."). This one is definitely among my favorites on the album. It includes multiple tempo and key changes."

”Reading and Writing” is off Thirsty Curses’ upcoming album Music is a Scam which will be out on February 27 and you can pre-order it right here. Watch the video below!