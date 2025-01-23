Chris Burney of Bowling For Soup retires from the band

Bowling For Soup has announced that their guitarist Chris Burney will be retiring from the band. Chris recently took a seven-month hiatus to focus on his health and has made that decision permanent. The band announced his retirement in an Instagram post which reads,



”To All Our Amazing Bowling For Soup Fans…

It is with a heavy heart we announce that Chris Burney has made the decision to retire from his stage-right post in the band he co-founded in 1994. Some recent medical developments, 30 years of rocking balls and touring non-stop have made it difficult to continue. We are bummed to not have Chris by our sides, but absolutely support his decision.

The three of us will carry on, with Chris’ Blessing, and continue to build the legacy of this band we all love so much. We will not be replacing Chris or touring with a touring guitarist. You cannot replace a legend. We were brothers when we started this journey…and brothers we remain. See you at the shows and in your ears.”