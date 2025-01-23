Check out the new video by Karen Haglof

Today, we are pleased to debut the new video by Karen Haglof!

Haglof hails from the Minneapolis alt-rock/indie scene and cuts rock tracks that veer between Replacements style jangle and avant-striking. (There's also a fair amount Joe Strummer solo influence- check out the cover of her first album).

Her brand new album, One Hand Up, merges all of her different styles into one unified focus. Check out "Day 34." At once, it's a shimmering indie reflection, a noise rock stomper, and a Pink Floydian space cruise. Oh, also, by day, Haglof is an oncologist, so there's a bit of hard science woven into some of the songs. See if you can spot that.

Check out the new tune below.