Ging Nang Boyz announce US tour with Shinobu, to release comp album

Tokyo-based punk band Ging Nang Boyz have announced that they will be going on their first-ever US tour. Shinobu will be joining them on all dates. Ging Nang Boyz will also be releasing a new comp album called Blew Blue on March 14 via Lauren Records. The artwork for the album was created by Jesse Micheals. They’ve released a song from the comp called “Nikaisen”. Check out the song, tracklist, and dates below.