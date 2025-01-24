Ging Nang Boyz announce US tour with Shinobu, to release comp album

Tokyo-based punk band Ging Nang Boyz have announced that they will be going on their first-ever US tour. Shinobu will be joining them on all dates. Ging Nang Boyz will also be releasing a new comp album called Blew Blue on March 14 via Lauren Records. The artwork for the album was created by Jesse Micheals. They’ve released a song from the comp called “Nikaisen”. Check out the song, tracklist, and dates below.

Blew Blue Tracklist

Juventus

Angel Baby

Amen, Semen, and Mary Chain

Nikaisen

The Shining

Boi Meets Grrrl

Poredom

DateCityVenue
Mar 28Seattle, WABlack Lodge
Mar 30Boise, IDTreefort Music Fest
Apr 1Reno, NVHolland Project
Apr 2San Jose, CAOPEN Gallery
Apr 4Berkeley, CA924 Gilman
Apr 5Los AngelesThe Echo / Echoplex
Apr 6Los AngelesGOING UNDERGROUND RECORDS (Acoustic In-Store)