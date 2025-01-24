Ging Nang Boyz announce US tour with Shinobu, to release comp album

by Em Moore
Tokyo-based punk band Ging Nang Boyz have announced that they will be going on their first-ever US tour. Shinobu will be joining them on all dates. Ging Nang Boyz will also be releasing a new comp album called Blew Blue on March 14 via Lauren Records. The artwork for the album was created by Jesse Micheals. They’ve released a song from the comp called “Nikaisen”. Check out the song, tracklist, and dates below.
Blew Blue Tracklist
Juventus
Angel Baby
Amen, Semen, and Mary Chain
Nikaisen
The Shining
Boi Meets Grrrl
Poredom
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Mar 28
|Seattle, WA
|Black Lodge
|Mar 30
|Boise, ID
|Treefort Music Fest
|Apr 1
|Reno, NV
|Holland Project
|Apr 2
|San Jose, CA
|OPEN Gallery
|Apr 4
|Berkeley, CA
|924 Gilman
|Apr 5
|Los Angeles
|The Echo / Echoplex
|Apr 6
|Los Angeles
|GOING UNDERGROUND RECORDS (Acoustic In-Store)