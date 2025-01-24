The HIRS Collective announce European tour dates

The HIRS Collective
by Tours

The HIRS Collective have announced European tour dates for the spring. These dates join their previously announced dates supporting Chat Pile in the UK. The HIRS Collective released their album We’re Still Here in 2023. Check out the dates below.

DateCityVenue
18/04NL TilburgRoadburn
19/04BE BrusselsMagasin 4
20/04UK BrightonChalk (supporting Chat Pile)
21/04UK LondonEarth Hall (supporting Chat Pile)
22/04UK ManchesterStar & Garter
23/04UK GlasgowSt Lukes (supporting Chat Pile)
24/04UK LeedsIrish Center (supporting Chat Pile)
25/04UK BirminghamThe Crossing (supporting Chat Pile)
26/04UK BristolStrange Brew
27/04FR LilleLa Malterie
28/04FR ParisLe Klub
29/04CH BernDachstock
01/05SK BratislavaZalár
02/05CZ PragueBike Jesus
03/05DE BerlinUrban Spree (w/Death Goals, Stormo)
04/05PL WarsawChmury
05/05PL WroclawCRK
06/05DE RostockPeter Weiss Haus
07/05SE MalmoInkonst
08/05DK AarhusVox Hall
09/05DK OdenseIlter Festival
10/05DK CopenaghenAlice