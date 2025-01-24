The HIRS Collective have announced European tour dates for the spring. These dates join their previously announced dates supporting Chat Pile in the UK. The HIRS Collective released their album We’re Still Here in 2023. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|18/04
|NL Tilburg
|Roadburn
|19/04
|BE Brussels
|Magasin 4
|20/04
|UK Brighton
|Chalk (supporting Chat Pile)
|21/04
|UK London
|Earth Hall (supporting Chat Pile)
|22/04
|UK Manchester
|Star & Garter
|23/04
|UK Glasgow
|St Lukes (supporting Chat Pile)
|24/04
|UK Leeds
|Irish Center (supporting Chat Pile)
|25/04
|UK Birmingham
|The Crossing (supporting Chat Pile)
|26/04
|UK Bristol
|Strange Brew
|27/04
|FR Lille
|La Malterie
|28/04
|FR Paris
|Le Klub
|29/04
|CH Bern
|Dachstock
|01/05
|SK Bratislava
|Zalár
|02/05
|CZ Prague
|Bike Jesus
|03/05
|DE Berlin
|Urban Spree (w/Death Goals, Stormo)
|04/05
|PL Warsaw
|Chmury
|05/05
|PL Wroclaw
|CRK
|06/05
|DE Rostock
|Peter Weiss Haus
|07/05
|SE Malmo
|Inkonst
|08/05
|DK Aarhus
|Vox Hall
|09/05
|DK Odense
|Ilter Festival
|10/05
|DK Copenaghen
|Alice