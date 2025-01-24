Californian music festival GROWING UP IS DUMB is back after nearly 10 years and has announced its first wave lineup. Algernon Cadwallader, Ariella, Babebee, Dogs on Acid, F.Y.P., Frown Line, Ging Nang Boyz, Good Luck, Merry Christmas, Sad Park, Shinobu, Short Fictions, Star 99, Sunday Cruise, Superworld, The Taxpayers, Walter Mitty and His Makeshift Orchestra, and Whatever, Dad will be playing the festival. GROWING UP IS DUMB is presented by Lauren Records and it will take place at The Echo and Echoplex in Los Angeles, California on April 5.
Previous StoryKnuckle Puck: "Nice To Know Ya"
Next StoryPolluted release "Lemongrabber" video
Algernon Cadwallader, Shinobu, F.Y.P., more to play GROWING UP IS DUMB 2025
Ging Nang Boyz announce US tour with Shinobu, to release comp album
Star 99 to release new album, share "Kill"
Iron Chic, Toys That Kill, Dim Wizard, Thunder Queens, more added to Pouzza Fest 2025
Joyce Manor announce ‘Never Hungover Again’ 10th anniversary shows (US)
Jeff Rosenstock adds four more shows to "potentially infinite" Brooklyn residency
PRB announces two club shows (so far): Queers, Dwarves, FYP, Throw Rag, Humpers, more
Dwarves, Dillinger Four, Spits, FYP, more to play The Recess Romp 2
Mike Huguenor to release book about Asian Man Records
Algernon Cadwallader at Lee's Palace in Toronto, ON 10/18