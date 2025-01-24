Craig Finn to release new solo album, shares “People of Substance” video

by Em Moore
Craig Finn of The Hold Steady has announced that he will be releasing a new solo album. It is called Always Been and will be out on April 4 via Tarmac Recordings / Thirty Tigers. A video for his new song “People of Substance” which was created by David Kelling has also been released. Craig Finn released A Legacy of Rentals in 2022. Check out the video and tracklist below.
Always Been Tracklist
Bethany
People of Substance
Crumbs
Luke and Leanna
The Man I’ve Always Been
Fletcher’s
A Man Needs A Vocation
I Walk with a Cane
Clayton
Postcards
Shamrock (digital only)