Punknews Podcast #687 is now up! In this episode Em and John talk about Scowl’s new song and upcoming album, Billy Idol and Joan Jett touring together, Fucked Up going back to their hardcore roots on “Disabuse”, and Adverts playing a Punk Rock Bowling club show. They also play some tunes by Scowl, Rotary Club, and VVomb. Listen to the episode below!
