Last week Sludge Bunny announced that they would be disbanding after 2 years together. Naomi Joan took to Instagram to announce this news in a statement that reads,



”As of yesterday, @sludgebunny4ever (Sludge Bunny) decided to go our separate ways. The band is done.

These last two years have been life changing for me in every possible way and I cannot describe how deeply of a loss it is to move on from this project. The moments and memories and songs and pain and happiness from every point of this venture will always live on in me.

We had a good run, and if you enjoyed our music, or if it touched you in some way, then it was all worth it. I cannot thank enough the talents and work of @undercover_amy6 @mxyolandagrace and @kel_or_high_water over the last 2 years. They have been nothing short of extraordinary in the pursuit of this dream.

We all will continue to make music! You can hear Amy and Yolanda playing in @goof.goblin and Kelsi and Yolanda in @hereticandtheweasel in the future! And I (Naomi) am sure I'll be back out there before ya know it, keep your ears open

Thank you all. For everything. This was the most important work of my life and I'm so thankful I had the chance to follow it “