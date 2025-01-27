Check out the new track by Your Pest Band!

We are pleased to debut the new tune by Japan's Your Pest Band!

"We'll get crossed" is big, melodic, and hazy. The band rushes forward with a jolted up drive while dropping shimmering vocals over top of the warm hue. It's kind of like if Jesus and Mary Chain became a power pop band. There is also a very cool guitar solo. That's off the Blaze by me album out now. Oh, and the band is going on a USA tour!

You can pick up the new album right here and you can check out the new tune below, right now!

2025 U.S. Tour Dates:
F 4/11: Chicago, IL.
Sa 4/12: Bloomington, IN.
Su 4/13: Columbus, OH.
M 4/14: Cleveland, OH.
T 4/15: Buffalo, NY.
W 4/16: Boston, MA.
R 4/17: Jersey City, NJ.
F 4/18: Long Island, NY.
Sa 4/19: Brooklyn, NY.
Su 4/20: Philadelphia, NY.
M 4/21: Richmond, VA.
T 4/22: Huntsville, AL.
W 4/23: Chattanooga, TN.
R 4/24: Cincinnati, OH.
F 4/25: Minneapolis, MN.
Sa 4/26: Milwaukee, WI.