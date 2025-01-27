Former Sum 41 manager Greg Nori sues Deryck Whibley for defamation, Whibley files counter-claim

Last year, Sum 41's Deryck Whibley published an autobiography. In that book, Whibley stated that former manager Greg Nori sexually abused him over a period of years.

Earlier this month, documents filed by Nori's attorney in Ontario Superior Court revealed Nori is suing Whibley for defamation. Nori is asking for $6 million in damages. He also alleges that Whibley started the relationship.

Whibley has filed a counterclaim and has demanded $3 million, also based on a defamation theory.

Nori previously stated: ""The accusation that I pressured Whibley to continue the relationship is false. The accusation that I pressured Whibley to continue the relationship by accusing him of homophobia is false. Ultimately the relationship simply faded out. Consensually. Our business relationship continued."

At that time, Whibley responded: "It’s come to my attention that Greig Nori has now called me a liar. I’ll tell you right now, I stand behind every word that’s in my book, 100 per cent," Whibley said in a video that was shared widely on social media. “I’m not a liar, and I’m going to speak to you directly, Greig Nori: If you think I’m a liar, there’s only one way to settle this — under oath. In front of a judge, in front of a jury. Anytime you want. I’m ready whenever you are.”