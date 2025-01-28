Pug Fest has announced its first wave lineup for this year. Sweet Pill, Liquid Mike, Awakebutstillinbed, Blind Equation, See Through Person, Headband Henny, Hey, ily!, Excuse Me, Who Are You, The Casper Fight Scene, Bottom Bracket, Pretoria, Former Critics, Endswell, Star Student, Feat For The Crows, Great Planes!, and Orange Peel Please will be playing the festival. Pug Fest will take place in Ferndale, Michigan on June 27-29.
Sweet Pill, Awakebutstillinbed, Blind Equation, more to play Pug Fest 2025
