Today we are stoked to bring you the premiere of the new video by New York punk rockers Bad Mary! The video is for their song “Want What I Want” and was directed by guitarist David Henderson. Speaking about the song and video, David said,



"Well, the song is about doing your own thing and not caring what people think - and something we always wanted to do was tour Japan, and we were lucky enough to put together two tours there. Also, of course, I wanted something fun that would evoke the energy and vibe of the song - so I used a bunch of video clips from our gigs over in Tokyo. The whole scene and all the bands there were so welcoming and just fantastic - so this video was a way of showcasing that and sharing that energy and love. Live life, be kind, and have fun.”

”Want What I Want” is off Bad Mary’s split with Mega Infinity, The Mega Bad Disaster Party, which is out now via Ska Punk International. Watch the video for “Want What I Want” below!