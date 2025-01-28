Watch the new video by Bad Mary!

Bad Mary
Today we are stoked to bring you the premiere of the new video by New York punk rockers Bad Mary! The video is for their song “Want What I Want” and was directed by guitarist David Henderson. Speaking about the song and video, David said,

"Well, the song is about doing your own thing and not caring what people think - and something we always wanted to do was tour Japan, and we were lucky enough to put together two tours there. Also, of course, I wanted something fun that would evoke the energy and vibe of the song - so I used a bunch of video clips from our gigs over in Tokyo. The whole scene and all the bands there were so welcoming and just fantastic -  so this video was a way of showcasing that and sharing that energy and love. Live life, be kind, and have fun.”

”Want What I Want” is off Bad Mary’s split with Mega Infinity, The Mega Bad Disaster Party, which is out now via Ska Punk International. Watch the video for “Want What I Want” below!