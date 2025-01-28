Shiv and the Carvers to release new EP, share “Danger Girl” video

Toronto-based punk rockers Shiv and the Carvers have announced that they will be releasing a new EP. It is called Tell Me You Love Me Again and will be out on March 14 via Twin Fang Records. The band has also released a Scott Pilgrim vs. The World-referencing video for their new song “Danger Girl” which was directed, shot, and edited by TerriLynn Scott and features a cameo from Bif Naked. Shiv and the Carvers will be playing their EP release show at the Baby G on March 14 and released their EP Physical Capital in 2023. Check out the video below.