Spy detail new EP, share “Dim”

Spy have announced details for their upcoming EP. It is called Seen Enough and features 6 tracks including “On The Brink” which they released in November when they announced their signing to Closed Casket Activities. The EP will be out on the label on February 21. The band has also released a new song called “Dim”. Spy released their album Satisfaction in 2023. Check out the song and tracklist below.

Seen Enough Tracklist

On The Brink

Stay In Your Lane

Dim

Void of Passion

Overlord

Quit The Act