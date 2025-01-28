Spy detail new EP, share “Dim”

by Em Moore
Spy have announced details for their upcoming EP. It is called Seen Enough and features 6 tracks including “On The Brink” which they released in November when they announced their signing to Closed Casket Activities. The EP will be out on the label on February 21. The band has also released a new song called “Dim”. Spy released their album Satisfaction in 2023. Check out the song and tracklist below.
Seen Enough Tracklist
On The Brink
Stay In Your Lane
Dim
Void of Passion
Overlord
Quit The Act