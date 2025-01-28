Jivebomb announce debut album, share “Survival Ain't Taught” video

by Em Moore
Jivebomb have announced that they will be releasing their debut full-length album. It is called Ethereal and will be out on March 28 via Flatspot Records. The band has also released a video for their new song “Survival Ain’t Taught” which was directed by Noah Haycock. Jivebomb will be playing a handful of US shows with Angel Du$t starting later this week and released their EP Primitive Desires in 2022. Check out the song and tracklist below.
Ethereal Tracklist
The Impact
Estrela
Survival Ain’t Taught
Wise Choice
Fates Domain
Rhythm Zero
Charm
Mistaken
Seraphim (Marina’s Song)
Disfigured Identity