Jivebomb announce debut album, share “Survival Ain't Taught” video

Jivebomb have announced that they will be releasing their debut full-length album. It is called Ethereal and will be out on March 28 via Flatspot Records. The band has also released a video for their new song “Survival Ain’t Taught” which was directed by Noah Haycock. Jivebomb will be playing a handful of US shows with Angel Du$t starting later this week and released their EP Primitive Desires in 2022. Check out the song and tracklist below.