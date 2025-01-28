Jivebomb announce debut album, share “Survival Ain't Taught” video

Jivebomb
Jivebomb have announced that they will be releasing their debut full-length album. It is called Ethereal and will be out on March 28 via Flatspot Records. The band has also released a video for their new song “Survival Ain’t Taught” which was directed by Noah Haycock. Jivebomb will be playing a handful of US shows with Angel Du$t starting later this week and released their EP Primitive Desires in 2022. Check out the song and tracklist below.

Ethereal Tracklist

The Impact

Estrela

Survival Ain’t Taught

Wise Choice

Fates Domain

Rhythm Zero

Charm

Mistaken

Seraphim (Marina’s Song)

Disfigured Identity