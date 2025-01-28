Today we are stoked to bring you the premiere of the new video by melodic punks Bridge The Gap! The video is for their new song “Brothers” and was directed by Justin Bergonzoni and Eric Cannon. Speaking about the song and video, vocalist and guitarist Chad said,



”This was our first time working with Eric Cannon and his crew, including Justin Bergonzoni. It was an amazing experience and they had a great vision of how to help us tell the 'Brothers' story. As kind of a '90s melodic punk band, they did a great job of creating some nostalgic scenes to help represent Bridge The Gap. This is a personal song about Bryan, a family member I lost, and the grieving process we had to go through as a family, especially his brother and best friend. In the song, Bryan's sudden passing is told through his brother's eyes. The three of us grew up together. Eric and Justin had the idea to have cool, nostalgic objects and items that represent the band and Bryan's past featured prominently in the video. At the end, the person pictured is Bryan. Emotionally, this video does a great job of visually representing the song, the band, and our memory of Bryan.”

“Brothers” is off Bridge The Gap’s upcoming album Gainsayer which will be out on April 11 via Double Helix Records, SBAM Records, and Pee Records and you can pre-save it right here. Watch the video below!