, Posted by 17 hours ago Contributed by desertburst92 , Posted by John Gentile

Blink-182 and Alkaline Trio are playing a benefit show that aids a number of LA Fire relief causes. The show is February 13 at the Palladium. The LAFD Foundation, California Fire Foundation, Anti-recidivism coalition, and Pasadena Humane Society recieve the show's proceeds. You can see the flyer below.