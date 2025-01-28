Bouncing Souls / H20 / Dave Hause / School Drugs / Adolescents / The Jack Knives (US and BC)

by Tours

Bouncing Souls will be touring around the US and BC this spring. H20, Dave Hause and The Mermaid, School Drugs, Adolescents, and The Jack Knives will be joining them on select dates. The band are also currently in the studio working on new music. Bouncing Souls released their album Ten Stories High in 2023. Check out the dates below.

DateVityVenueDetails
04/24Detroit, MISt Andrews Hallw/H20, Dave Hause and The Mermaid, School Drugs
04/25Grand Rapids, MIPyramid Schemew/H20, Dave Hause and The Mermaid, School Drugs
04/26Cleveland, OHAgora Ballroomw/H20, Dave Hause and The Mermaid, School Drugs
04/27Millvale, PAMr Smallsw/H20, Dave Hause and The Mermaid, School Drugs
04/29Buffalo, NYTown Ballroom w/H20, Dave Hause and The Mermaid, School Drugs
04/30Albany, NYEmpire Livew/H20, Dave Hause and The Mermaid, School Drugs
05/01Norwalk, CTDistrict Music Hallw/H20, Dave Hause and The Mermaid, School Drugs
05/02Baltimore, MDSoundstagew/H20, School Drugs
05/03Philadelphia, PASing Us Home Festival
05/22Mesa, AZThe Nile Theaterw/H20, Adolescents, The Jack Knives
05/24Las Vegas, NVPunk Rock Bowling Festival
05/26Denver, COOgden Theatrew/H20, Adolescents, The Jack Knives
05/27Salt Lake City, UTThe Depotw/H20, Adolescents, The Jack Knives
05/28Boise, IDTreefort Music Hallw/H20, Adolescents, The Jack Knives
05/29Portland, ORRevolution Hallw/Adolescents, The Jack Knives
05/30Seattle, WAThe Crocodilew/Adolescents, The Jack Knives
05/31Vancouver, BCCommodore Ballroomw/Adolescents, The Jack Knives