Bouncing Souls will be touring around the US and BC this spring. H20, Dave Hause and The Mermaid, School Drugs, Adolescents, and The Jack Knives will be joining them on select dates. The band are also currently in the studio working on new music. Bouncing Souls released their album Ten Stories High in 2023. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Vity
|Venue
|Details
|04/24
|Detroit, MI
|St Andrews Hall
|w/H20, Dave Hause and The Mermaid, School Drugs
|04/25
|Grand Rapids, MI
|Pyramid Scheme
|w/H20, Dave Hause and The Mermaid, School Drugs
|04/26
|Cleveland, OH
|Agora Ballroom
|w/H20, Dave Hause and The Mermaid, School Drugs
|04/27
|Millvale, PA
|Mr Smalls
|w/H20, Dave Hause and The Mermaid, School Drugs
|04/29
|Buffalo, NY
|Town Ballroom
|w/H20, Dave Hause and The Mermaid, School Drugs
|04/30
|Albany, NY
|Empire Live
|w/H20, Dave Hause and The Mermaid, School Drugs
|05/01
|Norwalk, CT
|District Music Hall
|w/H20, Dave Hause and The Mermaid, School Drugs
|05/02
|Baltimore, MD
|Soundstage
|w/H20, School Drugs
|05/03
|Philadelphia, PA
|Sing Us Home Festival
|05/22
|Mesa, AZ
|The Nile Theater
|w/H20, Adolescents, The Jack Knives
|05/24
|Las Vegas, NV
|Punk Rock Bowling Festival
|05/26
|Denver, CO
|Ogden Theatre
|w/H20, Adolescents, The Jack Knives
|05/27
|Salt Lake City, UT
|The Depot
|w/H20, Adolescents, The Jack Knives
|05/28
|Boise, ID
|Treefort Music Hall
|w/H20, Adolescents, The Jack Knives
|05/29
|Portland, OR
|Revolution Hall
|w/Adolescents, The Jack Knives
|05/30
|Seattle, WA
|The Crocodile
|w/Adolescents, The Jack Knives
|05/31
|Vancouver, BC
|Commodore Ballroom
|w/Adolescents, The Jack Knives