Toulouse, France-based post-rockers BRUIT ≤ have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called The Age of Ephemerality and will be out on April 25 via Pelagic. The band has also released a video for their new song “Ephemeral” which was shot and edited by Clara Griot. BRUIT ≤ released their EP Apologie du temps perdu, Vol. 1. Check out the video below.