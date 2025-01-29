Check out the new video by MikelParis of O.A.R.

Today, we are pleased to debut something a little different - it's a "guitar drumming" video by MikelParis, who plays the keys in O.A.R..

In the video for "MoveIt," Mikel makes use of all the facets of the guitar. Sure, he slashes out some chords with the strings, but he also uses the body of the instrument as a new type of percussion and he also taps the fret to snap out some weird sounds. The dude uses every square inch of his axe to make something unique.

Speaking to Punknews, Mikel said: ""MoveIT is one of the first GuitarDrumming songs I wrote. It's about keeping forward motion and appreciating every moment. This recording session was the first time I was able to fully capture my technique using 5 microphones, a direct line and line to a bass cabinet."

The tune is off GuitarDrumming 0I and you can hear it below, right now.