Ultra Deluxe to release new album, share “Housed in the Arctic”

by Em Moore
New York-based Ultra Deluxe have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called The Floria Wars and will be out on March 28 via Lonely Ghost Records. The band has also released a new song called “Housed in the Arctic”. Ultra Deluxe released their album Intake Occupation in 2022. Check out the song and tracklist below.
The Floria Wars Tracklist
Ultra Deluxe, Phong Tran - Hopeswell
The 16th Question
Housed in the Arctic
Adrian Gets Released
Ultra Deluxe, Fear Not Ourselves Alone - Manufacturing Medicine
Outstretched Towards the Sun
The Ghost is Captured
Points of Peace