Ultra Deluxe to release new album, share “Housed in the Arctic”

Ultra Deluxe
by

New York-based Ultra Deluxe have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called The Floria Wars and will be out on March 28 via Lonely Ghost Records. The band has also released a new song called “Housed in the Arctic”. Ultra Deluxe released their album Intake Occupation in 2022. Check out the song and tracklist below.

The Floria Wars Tracklist

Ultra Deluxe, Phong Tran - Hopeswell

The 16th Question

Housed in the Arctic

Adrian Gets Released

Ultra Deluxe, Fear Not Ourselves Alone - Manufacturing Medicine

Outstretched Towards the Sun

The Ghost is Captured

Points of Peace