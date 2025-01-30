Watch the new lyric video by Black Budget!

Today we are super stoked to bring you the premiere of the new lyric video by Toronto-based punk rockers Black Budget! The video is for their new song “Insanity”. Speaking to Punknews about the track vocalist and guitarist Pedro said,



"The song ‘Insanity’ came together pretty quickly. I came up with the verse riff and everything else came out pretty naturally together at rehearsal. These lyrics are about all the chaos going on right now and the feeling of uncertainty - but not trying to run away from it and just taking it head on and seeing what happens. it's in the point of view of someone who was scared of the times, but doesn't give a fuck anymore and is ready to fight the battle.

The recording process was very relaxed and simple, we wanted to get the best recording of it with no stress so we took our time making sure everything was tight. After recording, we got together and picked the song apart note by note to make sure the tracks were clean but still had that Black Budget grit we like. This song is a blast to play live, we open with it at most shows and it totally gets the blood pumping."