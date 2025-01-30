Weatherday to release new album, share two new tracks

Weatherday
by

Weatherday have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Hornet Disaster and will be out on March 19 via Topshelf Records. Weatherday has also released a video for their new song “Angel” and audio for their new song “Heartbeats”. Weatherday will be touring the US in the spring and released their album Come In in 2019. Check out the video, song, and dates below.

DateCityVenue
March 16Chicago, ILBeat Kitchen
March 17Ferndale, MIThe Loving Touch
March 19Somerville, MACenter for Arts at the Armory
March 20New York, NYBowery Ballroom
March 25Atlanta, GAAisle 5
March 27Houston, TXWhite Oak Music Hall
March 28Dallas, TXClub Dada
March 29Austin, TXParish Austin
March 30San Antonio, TXPaper Tiger
April 01Phoenix, AZValley Bar
April 02Tucson, AZClub Congress
April 03San Diego, CASoda Bar
April 04Los Angeles, CAEl Cid
April 05San Francisco, CABrick & Mortar Music Hall
April 06Sacramento, CAStarlet Room, Harlow's
April 08Portland, ORPolaris Hall
April 09Seattle, WAMadame Lou's