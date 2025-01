Weatherday to release new album, share two new tracks

10 hours ago by Em Moore

Weatherday have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Hornet Disaster and will be out on March 19 via Topshelf Records. Weatherday has also released a video for their new song “Angel” and audio for their new song “Heartbeats”. Weatherday will be touring the US in the spring and released their album Come In in 2019. Check out the video, song, and dates below.