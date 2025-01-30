Weatherday to release new album, share two new tracks

by Em Moore
Weatherday have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Hornet Disaster and will be out on March 19 via Topshelf Records. Weatherday has also released a video for their new song “Angel” and audio for their new song “Heartbeats”. Weatherday will be touring the US in the spring and released their album Come In in 2019. Check out the video, song, and dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|March 16
|Chicago, IL
|Beat Kitchen
|March 17
|Ferndale, MI
|The Loving Touch
|March 19
|Somerville, MA
|Center for Arts at the Armory
|March 20
|New York, NY
|Bowery Ballroom
|March 25
|Atlanta, GA
|Aisle 5
|March 27
|Houston, TX
|White Oak Music Hall
|March 28
|Dallas, TX
|Club Dada
|March 29
|Austin, TX
|Parish Austin
|March 30
|San Antonio, TX
|Paper Tiger
|April 01
|Phoenix, AZ
|Valley Bar
|April 02
|Tucson, AZ
|Club Congress
|April 03
|San Diego, CA
|Soda Bar
|April 04
|Los Angeles, CA
|El Cid
|April 05
|San Francisco, CA
|Brick & Mortar Music Hall
|April 06
|Sacramento, CA
|Starlet Room, Harlow's
|April 08
|Portland, OR
|Polaris Hall
|April 09
|Seattle, WA
|Madame Lou's