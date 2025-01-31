Respire announce tour dates (US, EU)

Respire
by Tours

Respire have announced American and European tour dates for this spring. These dates join their previously announced US and Mexico shows with Votive and Quiet Fear. Respire released their album Hiraeth in 2024. Check out all of the dates below.

DateCityVenue
Feb 18Riverside, CAFret's Music w/Votive, Quiet Fear, Alyvia, Kiowa
Feb 19San Diego, CAChe Cafe w/Votive, Quiet Fear
Feb 20Tijuana, MXMoustache Bar w/Votive, Quiet Fear
Feb 21Los Angeles, CAGenghis Cohen w/Votive, Quiet Fear, Onewaymirror
Feb 22San Francisco, CANeck of the Woods w/Votive, Quiet Fear
Mar 12Jersey City, NJSip Studios
Mar 13Brooklyn, NYGold Sounds w/So Hideous, Stay Inside, Strega Nona, Our Wits That Make Us Men
Mar 14Philadelphia, PAThe Meadow
Mar 15Richmond, VACobra Cabana w/Ostraca, Kristeva
May 03Chicago, ILZegema Beach Records Fest
May 06Paris, FRSupersonic
May 07Brussels, BECoin Culture
May 08Utrecht, NLACU
May 09Schneverdingen, DEKulturhaus Alte Schlachterei
May 10Copenhagen, DKA Colossal Weekend
May 11Flensburg, DEVolksbad
May 12Berlin, DENeue Zukunft
May 13Wroclaw, PLCentrum Reanimacji Kultury
May 14Prague, CZEternia Smichov
May 15Brno, CZKabinet MUZ
May 16Graz, ATSUB
May 17Venice, ITVenezia Hardcore Fest
Jul 25Indianapolis, INPost. Festival