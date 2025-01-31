Respire have announced American and European tour dates for this spring. These dates join their previously announced US and Mexico shows with Votive and Quiet Fear. Respire released their album Hiraeth in 2024. Check out all of the dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Feb 18
|Riverside, CA
|Fret's Music w/Votive, Quiet Fear, Alyvia, Kiowa
|Feb 19
|San Diego, CA
|Che Cafe w/Votive, Quiet Fear
|Feb 20
|Tijuana, MX
|Moustache Bar w/Votive, Quiet Fear
|Feb 21
|Los Angeles, CA
|Genghis Cohen w/Votive, Quiet Fear, Onewaymirror
|Feb 22
|San Francisco, CA
|Neck of the Woods w/Votive, Quiet Fear
|Mar 12
|Jersey City, NJ
|Sip Studios
|Mar 13
|Brooklyn, NY
|Gold Sounds w/So Hideous, Stay Inside, Strega Nona, Our Wits That Make Us Men
|Mar 14
|Philadelphia, PA
|The Meadow
|Mar 15
|Richmond, VA
|Cobra Cabana w/Ostraca, Kristeva
|May 03
|Chicago, IL
|Zegema Beach Records Fest
|May 06
|Paris, FR
|Supersonic
|May 07
|Brussels, BE
|Coin Culture
|May 08
|Utrecht, NL
|ACU
|May 09
|Schneverdingen, DE
|Kulturhaus Alte Schlachterei
|May 10
|Copenhagen, DK
|A Colossal Weekend
|May 11
|Flensburg, DE
|Volksbad
|May 12
|Berlin, DE
|Neue Zukunft
|May 13
|Wroclaw, PL
|Centrum Reanimacji Kultury
|May 14
|Prague, CZ
|Eternia Smichov
|May 15
|Brno, CZ
|Kabinet MUZ
|May 16
|Graz, AT
|SUB
|May 17
|Venice, IT
|Venezia Hardcore Fest
|Jul 25
|Indianapolis, IN
|Post. Festival