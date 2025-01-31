Today we are thrilled to bring you a premiere of the new video by Portland-based rockers The Mistons! The video is for their new song “Bronze Age Collapse” and was directed, shot, and edited by James Winters. Speaking to Punknews about the song and video, guitarist and vocalist Sean Crohen said,



“My dad left me tons of books, a good part of them on ancient history. I spent years reading them when I came across the Bronze Age Collapse. Finding out about it when I did seemed to correlate with our times and issues, a dance I would prefer we avoid entirely. I think the video took several times longer to create than writing and recording, Mike Vasquez banged this one out at his Astoria home studio during a long weekend. Jame’s video on the other hand became a labor of love with the passing of all of our hero David Lynch. The details are fantastic and we were totally blown away when we saw it.”

“Bronze Age Collapse” will be available along with “Anxiety” on The Mistons’ upcoming 7-inch called Single. It will be out on February 21 via Nadine Records and you can pre-order it right here. Watch the video below!