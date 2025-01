3 hours ago by Em Moore

L.S. Dunes have released a video for “Forgiveness”. The video was shot and edited by Patrick Demarais and Nicholas Demarais. The song features violin by Shelley Weiss and is off their album Violet which is out now via Fantasy Records. L.S. Dunes are currently on tour in Europe and will be touring the US and Toronto in the spring. Check out the video below.