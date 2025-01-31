On January 28, Porridge Radio played at The Garrison in Toronto, Ontario. Sluice opened the show. Porridge Radio are currently touring the US and will be releasing their new EP Machine Starts to Sing on February 21. Porridge Radio released their album Clouds In The Sky They Will Always Be There For Me in 2024. Our photographer Stephen McGill was there to capture the show. Check out his photos below!
About the Photographer
Stephen McGill has probably seen that band. Over 10 years as a live music photographer and over thousands of shows he's made a habit of trying to find the new and exciting, the confrontational, and the interesting. You can find more of his work at https://www.flickr.com/photos/smcgillphotography.