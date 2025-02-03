NOBRO, Bad Waitress, and Gen and the Degenerates have announced co-headlining US tour dates together. The tour will kick off at Punk Rock Bowling in Las Vegas in May and will run through June. NOBRO released their album Set Your Pussy Free in 2023. Bad Waitress released their album No Taste in 2021. Gen and the Degenerates released their album Anti-Fun Propaganda in 2024. Check out the dates below.