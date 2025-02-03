NOBRO / Bad Waitress / Gen and the Degenerates (US)

NOBRO / Bad Waitress / Gen and the Degenerates (US)
by Tours

NOBRO, Bad Waitress, and Gen and the Degenerates have announced co-headlining US tour dates together. The tour will kick off at Punk Rock Bowling in Las Vegas in May and will run through June. NOBRO released their album Set Your Pussy Free in 2023. Bad Waitress released their album No Taste in 2021. Gen and the Degenerates released their album Anti-Fun Propaganda in 2024. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
May 25-26Punk Rock BowlingLas Vegas, NV
May 28The EchoLos Angeles, CA
May 29924 GilmanBerkeley, CA
May 31Show BarPortland, OR
Jun 01Madam Lou’sSeattle, WA
Jun 03Shrine Social ClubBoise, ID
Jun 05Kilby CourtSalt Lake City, UT
Jun 06Moe’sDenver, CO
Jun 07Duffy’s TavernLincoln, NE
Jun 087th Street EntryMinneapolis, MN
Jun 10Beat KitchenChicago, IL
Jun 11No ClassCleveland, OH
Jun 12DC9Washington, DC
Jun 13Milk BoyPhiladelphia, PA
Jun 14Elsewhere: Zone OneBrooklyn, NY
Jun 15The RockwellBoston, MA