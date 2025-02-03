NOBRO, Bad Waitress, and Gen and the Degenerates have announced co-headlining US tour dates together. The tour will kick off at Punk Rock Bowling in Las Vegas in May and will run through June. NOBRO released their album Set Your Pussy Free in 2023. Bad Waitress released their album No Taste in 2021. Gen and the Degenerates released their album Anti-Fun Propaganda in 2024. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|May 25-26
|Punk Rock Bowling
|Las Vegas, NV
|May 28
|The Echo
|Los Angeles, CA
|May 29
|924 Gilman
|Berkeley, CA
|May 31
|Show Bar
|Portland, OR
|Jun 01
|Madam Lou’s
|Seattle, WA
|Jun 03
|Shrine Social Club
|Boise, ID
|Jun 05
|Kilby Court
|Salt Lake City, UT
|Jun 06
|Moe’s
|Denver, CO
|Jun 07
|Duffy’s Tavern
|Lincoln, NE
|Jun 08
|7th Street Entry
|Minneapolis, MN
|Jun 10
|Beat Kitchen
|Chicago, IL
|Jun 11
|No Class
|Cleveland, OH
|Jun 12
|DC9
|Washington, DC
|Jun 13
|Milk Boy
|Philadelphia, PA
|Jun 14
|Elsewhere: Zone One
|Brooklyn, NY
|Jun 15
|The Rockwell
|Boston, MA