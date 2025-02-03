Post Malone is the Record Store Day Ambassador for 2025

Record Store Day has announced its ambassador for 2025- it's Post Malone. Mr. Malone issued a statement: ""What an honor, I can’t believe I was chosen to be Record Store Day’s Ambassador for 2025. Record Store Day is so important and I really hope to do my part to keep it alive. We love hitting local shops when we’re on the road, seeing all the crazy artwork, the whole energy in a record store is just super inspiring. I feel at home. It’s really an unexplainable feeling to hit up a shop and dig through crates, just see what grabs your eye. You can be looking for something super specific and end up finding something totally different. It’s the best. Keep supporting y'all and let’s keep records and these local shops going strong. Happy Record Store Day everybody!"

The duties of a RSD ambassador… are unclear… but it mostly seems like the purpose is to promote RSD and record stores in General. RSD 2025 is April 12.