Customer Service to tour Maritimes

by Em Moore
Halifax-based emo band Customer Service have announced winter tour dates for the Maritimes. They will be playing select dates with The Leftovers and Dart Trees. Customer Service will be releasing their new EP to you, after 2000 years on February 14 via Royal Mountain Records. The band released their debut EP Live More Forever in 2024. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Details
|Feb 28
|The Cap
|Fredericton, NB
|w/The Leftovers, Last Words
|Mar 01
|Xeroz Arcade Bar
|Moncton, NB
|w/The Leftovers, Old Habits
|Mar 06
|Haven Music Hall
|Saint John, NB
|w/Dart Trees, Motherhood, Dad Patrol
|Mar 07
|Seahorse Tavern
|Halifax, NS
|w/Dart Trees, Atay and Jax, Good Dear Good
|Mar 08
|Sportsman Club
|Charlottetown, PEI
|w/Dart Trees, Norter, Green Eyes Witch Hands