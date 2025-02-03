Customer Service to tour Maritimes

Halifax-based emo band Customer Service have announced winter tour dates for the Maritimes. They will be playing select dates with The Leftovers and Dart Trees. Customer Service will be releasing their new EP to you, after 2000 years on February 14 via Royal Mountain Records. The band released their debut EP Live More Forever in 2024. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCityDetails
Feb 28The CapFredericton, NBw/The Leftovers, Last Words
Mar 01Xeroz Arcade BarMoncton, NBw/The Leftovers, Old Habits
Mar 06Haven Music HallSaint John, NBw/Dart Trees, Motherhood, Dad Patrol
Mar 07Seahorse TavernHalifax, NSw/Dart Trees, Atay and Jax, Good Dear Good
Mar 08Sportsman ClubCharlottetown, PEIw/Dart Trees, Norter, Green Eyes Witch Hands