Mannequin Pussy has announced plans to tour the UK and Europe this spring. The shows will run throughout May, starting at St. Luke’s in Glasgow on May 19 and ending at Columbia Theater in Berlin on May 31. The tour also includes stops at London’s Wide Awake Festival on May 23 and at Derby’s Bearded Theory Festival on May 24.

Pre-sale tickets go on sale on February 5 and general sale tickets go on sale on February 7.

Mannequin Pussy just wrapped up a handful of shows across the Eastern US with Militarie Gun and released their most recent album I Got Heaven in 2024.

You can see the full list of dates below.