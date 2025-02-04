Stoop Fest has announced its second wave of bands for this year's festival.

AJJ (solo), Remember Sports, Arcadia Grey, Everybody’s Worried About Owen, Sad Snack, Boob Sweat, Toadally, and The Weak Days are among the bands who will now be playing the festival.

hese bands join the previously announced lineup which includes Vial, Apes of the State, Ceschi (playing final Michigan solo show), Dollar Signs (playing final Michigan solo show), and Rent Strike.

Stoop Fest will take place May 9-10 in Lansing, Michigan. See the lineup in full below.