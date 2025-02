Anonymous Source, Posted by 3 hours ago Via anAnonymous Source, Posted by John Gentile

At the Something in the Way Fest at Roadrunner in Boston on February 2, 2025, Militarie Gun played two unreleased songs: "Baddie A" and "World's Always Burning" They also covered MSPAINT's "Delete It" with MSPAINT joining them on stage. You can see fan shot videos of the performances below.