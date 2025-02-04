Chameleons to play USA tour

by John Gentile
The Chameleons will play the USA in the Spring. They'll mostly be on the right half of the country and they'll be joined by Twin Tribes. You can see the dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Apr 25
|Minneapolis MN
|Varsity Theater
|Apr 26
|Chicago IL
|Vampire’s Ball - Epiphany Center
|Apr 28
|Toronto ON
|Opera House
|Apr 29
|Montreal QC
|Society for Arts & Technology
|Apr 30
|Boston MA
|Big Night Live
|May 1
|Ardmore PA
|Ardmore Music Hall
|May 2
|Norwalk CT
|District Music Hall
|May 3
|Brooklyn NY
|Warsaw
|May 4
|Silver Spring MD
|The Fillmore