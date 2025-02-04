Chameleons to play USA tour

The Chameleons will play the USA in the Spring. They'll mostly be on the right half of the country and they'll be joined by Twin Tribes. You can see the dates below.

DateCityVenue
Apr 25Minneapolis MNVarsity Theater
Apr 26Chicago ILVampire’s Ball - Epiphany Center
Apr 28Toronto ONOpera House
Apr 29Montreal QCSociety for Arts & Technology
Apr 30Boston MABig Night Live
May 1Ardmore PAArdmore Music Hall
May 2Norwalk CTDistrict Music Hall
May 3Brooklyn NYWarsaw
May 4Silver Spring MDThe Fillmore