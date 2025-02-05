Listen to the new song by Tiny Voices!

Today we are thrilled to bring you the premiere of the new song by Wisconsin-based emo band Tiny Voices! The song is called “Backseat Therapist”. Speaking to Punknews about the song, guitarist Bailey Sweeney said,



”This song was written exactly as it opens up, by me talking to myself in my car. I spend a lot of time alone in the car for long periods of time since everyone in the band lives so far apart, and those lonely drives are always accompanied by some of my worst thoughts. I often end up turning my worst thoughts into lyrics for songs, which then makes me feel like I have to keep feeling that way so I’ll have something to write about.”

”Backseat Therapist” will be out everywhere on February 7. Tiny Voices will be touring the US with Kerosene Heights and The Casper Fight Scene in April. Listen to the song below!