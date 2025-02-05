Sacred Paws to release new album, share “Turn Me Down” video

Sacred Paws, the duo made up of Ray Aggs of Trash Kit and Shopping and Eilidh Rodgers of Golden Grrrls, has announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Jump Into Life and is their first album in 6 years. It will be out on March 28 via Merge Records.

The band has also released a video for their new song “Turn Me Down” which contains amended material from the Eric Lucey archive and was edited by Becky Manson.

Sacred Paws released their album Run Around the Sun in 2019. Check out the video and tracklist below.