Check out the new video by MSSV - Mike Watt, Mike Baggetta, and Stephen Hodges!

Today, we are psyched to debut the new video by MSSV!

MSSV is the power trio composed of Mike Baggetta, Mike Watt of The Minutemen, and Stephen Hodges (Tom Waits, Mavis Staples, David Lynch).

MSSV finds the band locking indie-punk into free form playing, resulting in a constantly shifting, multi-leveled, head bopper. The video for "On and On" finds Watt throwing his distinct, crackling bass lines under Baggetta's soaring guitar, which halfway through, warps from indie jiving into thin Lizzy worship. It's rad. The video, created by Kevin A. Webb, also has a neat Double Nickles on the Dime reference.

Speaking to Punknews, MSSV's Mike Baggetta said: "I originally wrote this song for my cat, Duke, but in hindsight, like so many songs, it’s actually about everything else…"

The Record and the digital version of the release are two distinct animals: The digital versions of the album feature eight separate tracks. But, The vinyl features these pieces joined into two continuous side-long movements by six band-improvised interludes. These improvised, then recomposed, instrumentals had their parts recorded separately by each member, then edited down, recombined and arranged by Baggetta. Whoa! On and On is out March 7 via Big Ego Records and you can check out the new video below, right now!