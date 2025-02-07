Nell Smith's debut solo album to be posthumously released, video for “Anxious” shared

Nell Smith’s debut album has been announced. This is a posthumous release as the 17-year-old BC artist died in a car crash in October 2024. The album is called Anxious and includes three songs that were written with Fernie, BC-based folk band Shred Kelly. It will be out on April 11 via Bella Union.

One of these songs is the title track which was released along with the album announcement. The song has an accompanying video that was filmed in Fernie, BC, and produced by Alex Hanson of Hipgnosis Media.

Nell Smith’s first release was a 2021 collaboration album with The Flaming Lips called Where The Viaduct Looms which saw them reimagining songs by Nick Cave. Check out the video and tracklist below.