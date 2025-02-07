The Dreaded Laramie have announced US tour dates for this spring. Teens In Trouble will be joining them for their shows in Houston and San Antonio. The Dreaded Laramie released their most recent album Princess Feedback in 2024. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Feb 16
|The Bottom Lounge
|Chicago, IL
|Mar 07
|Wallers
|Atlanta, GA
|Mar 08
|The Nick
|Birmingham, AL
|Mar 09
|Sisi’s Store
|Pensacola, FL
|Mar 10
|The Goat
|New Orleans, LA
|Mar 12
|Emmit’s
|Houston, TX w/Teens In Trouble (solo)
|Mar 13
|The Starlighter
|San Antonio, TX w/Teens In Trouble (solo)
|Mar 14
|TBA
|Austin, TX
|Mar 22
|The Vinyl Lounge
|Nashville, TN