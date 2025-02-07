The Dreaded Laramie announce US spring tour

The Dreaded Laramie have announced US tour dates for this spring. Teens In Trouble will be joining them for their shows in Houston and San Antonio. The Dreaded Laramie released their most recent album Princess Feedback in 2024. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Feb 16The Bottom LoungeChicago, IL
Mar 07WallersAtlanta, GA
Mar 08The NickBirmingham, AL
Mar 09Sisi’s StorePensacola, FL
Mar 10The GoatNew Orleans, LA
Mar 12Emmit’sHouston, TX w/Teens In Trouble (solo)
Mar 13The StarlighterSan Antonio, TX w/Teens In Trouble (solo)
Mar 14TBAAustin, TX
Mar 22The Vinyl LoungeNashville, TN