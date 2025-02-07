Whine Problem: “Then Maybe Then”

Whine Problem
by

London, Ontario-based punk rockers Whine Problem have released a new song. It is called "Then Maybe Then" and is off their upcoming debut EP SLEEM which will be out on February 14. Whine Problem will be touring around Ontario with Sam Hansell later this month to support the EP. Check out the song and tour dates below.

DateVenueCity
Feb 13Palasad SocialbowlLondon, ON
Feb 21MeteorWindsor, ON
Feb 22WhichcraftGuelph, ON
Feb 23VertagogoHamilton, ON
Feb 27Camp CataractNiagara Falls, ON
Feb 28Midnight RunWaterloo, ON
Mar 20WarehouseSt. Catharines, ON
Mar 21HandlebarToronto, ON