Whine Problem: “Then Maybe Then”

by Em Moore
London, Ontario-based punk rockers Whine Problem have released a new song. It is called "Then Maybe Then" and is off their upcoming debut EP SLEEM which will be out on February 14. Whine Problem will be touring around Ontario with Sam Hansell later this month to support the EP. Check out the song and tour dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Feb 13
|Palasad Socialbowl
|London, ON
|Feb 21
|Meteor
|Windsor, ON
|Feb 22
|Whichcraft
|Guelph, ON
|Feb 23
|Vertagogo
|Hamilton, ON
|Feb 27
|Camp Cataract
|Niagara Falls, ON
|Feb 28
|Midnight Run
|Waterloo, ON
|Mar 20
|Warehouse
|St. Catharines, ON
|Mar 21
|Handlebar
|Toronto, ON