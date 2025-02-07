American Football release 'Live in Los Angeles' album for 72 hours to raise funds for fire relief

American Football has released a live album to support relief efforts for those affected by the Californian wildfires. The album was recorded during their American Football 25th anniversary shows at the El Rey Theatre in Los Angeles which took place on October 12 and 13, 2024. The band performed their first album in full and two tracks feature special guests - Ethel Cain on “For Sure” and M.A.G.S. on “I’ll See You When We’re Both Not So Emotional”. The album is available digitally on Bandcamp starting today (February 7) and will remain available until the end of the day on February 9. All proceeds will be donated to the California Community Fund. You can check out the album below.