Stinking Lizaveta has announced a massive re-issue campaign through SRA Records. SRA will reissue 1996's Hoplessness and Shame remastered from Steve Albini's master reels and 1997's Slaughterhouse. Both of these are on vinyl for the first time. The band is also releasing the unreleased 1994 Steve Albini demos and a live record recorded in 2023. That's out now.