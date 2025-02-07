Episode #689 of the Punknews Podcast is now up! In this episode, John, Sam, and Em talk about Black Sabbath’s final show, the new cover song by Julia and the Squezzettes, DEVO’s upcoming North American tour, and Punk Rock Bowling Club shows. Sam regales Em and John with tales from her time at the Something In The Way Festival and the crew also discuss Sleep and Post Malone being the Record Store Day ambassador. Songs by Suck, ameokama, and Mannequin Pussy are played. Listen to the episode below!